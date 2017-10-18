NCDC, govt asked to train youths for Apec security

Stone’s Taekwondo and NCD Taekwondo are proposing to the national government and the National Capital District Commission to train up to 1000 unemployed youths and sportsmen and women to provide additional security for visiting officials and business executives at the Apec summit next year.

Prominent martial artist Master Jamuga Stone plans to train these men and women in the next 10 months from December.

Stone said from his observation that the youth population in the city had tripled in the last 10 years and the majority were roaming aimlessly and were jobless.

He said Governor Powes Parkop should be commended for the NCD technical vocation education training (TVET) programme that benefited some of these youths but a large percentage of them remained jobless and were a menace to communities at large.

Stone believes that these unemployed youths and sports people must be utilised to provide some general security assignments for the Apec meeting in Port Moresby.

