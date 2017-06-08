Why is NCDC ignoring rights of local settlers?

IN August 2013, the NCDC City Authority in the pretext of city development forcefully evicted more than 3000 settlers from Morata One in the National Capital District to allow construction of the new road from Gerehu to Waigani.

The evicted settlers who have been living there for more than 30 years are now finding it hard to resettle and start a new life again after the (NCDC) failed to allocate new land or pay them compensation prior to destroying their homes and properties.

More than 120 houses including permanent houses were demolished and its settlers are displaced and helpless.

On the contrary, the NCDC Governor, Powes Parkop as the NCDC Physical Planning Board chairman has seen fit to allocate 10 hectares of unused land at Red Hills of Gerehu, Stage 3 B of the Port Moresby North West Electorate to illegal immigrants of the Indonesian Province of West Papua.

Why is the NCDC City Authority ignoring and depriving the rights of the legitimate local settlers while serving interest of foreigners from Indonesia?

Thomas Kepon

Displaced Settler

