NCDC land title offer to settlers

In response to Concerned Citizen’s letter on Sept 14 on the land title offer in NCD, you were not there when the Paga Hill settlers went through very tough times.

A lot of resources and effort were spent battling in court after court with the developers of Paga Hill for some five years or more until the courts found in favour of the developers and as a result people were evicted.

The developers in turn secured land to relocate those people.

Not most of these people are betel nut sellers as you stated. Some are senior public servants and corporate employees who lived there and raised their children and their children there.

They are taxpayers of this country.

Paga Hill was home to them for many years and for you to criticise them as betel nut sellers is very childish because they were relocated by the developers and now NCDC is trying to help them.

Do not criticise others. Do not judge a book by its cover but see through the pages before you make negative comments because you don’t know anything about these people.

Victim

POM

