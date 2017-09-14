NCDC land title offer ‘wrong’

Your report on Monday (The National Sept 11) carried a story quoting the NCD governor that he will be issuing free land titles to the evicted settlers of Paga Hill.

I see the move as quite unfair to taxpayers.

Perhaps our good governor may consider allocating free land titles to genuine taxpayers as we contribute more than these illegal settlers who only live off selling betel nuts.

Our city is overpopulated with aimless wanderers and NCDC should educate them on the negative aspects of moving to the city.

One does not need to look far to see that we certainly have a big issue with urban drift.

Concerned citizen

