NCDC on new bus plan

By REBECCA KUKU

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop is determined to implement public transport system based on an overseas model to benefit the city residents.

He said he was fed up of waiting for the Road Transport Authority to do something about improving the public transport system.

Parkop said the NCD Commission had plans that needed the approval of the authority which was taking too long.

Parkop said he would have to by-pass protocol to get things done on the transport issues faced by city residents.

“I can’t keep on being polite and respecting procedures and waiting for them to do something,” he said.

“Ten years have gone by and the city has expanded.

“It has grown physically and economically and the population has also grown.

“The issue has to be addressed now. We have to come up with solutions.”

Parkop plans to adopt an overseas model where public transport was run by the government.

“A public transport system run by the government can be balanced between making a profit and providing a quality and trustworthy service,” Parkop said.

“When the public transport system is privatised, PMVs will only think of making a profit and will not provide a trustworthy and quality service.

“That is why there is a need for the public transport system to be run by the government again at the provincial levels.”

