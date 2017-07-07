NCDC questions properties development

THE National Capital District Commission (NCDC) has raised questions as to how a drainage reserve along Wards Road in the nation’s capital was given away and consolidated with two properties for private development.

City manager Leslie Alu said he had notified the Department of Lands regarding the development which has become the subject of criticism on social media as well as challengeingNCDC’s efforts to preserve public reserves.

“We don’t know how the drain reserve in Wards Road was consolidated into the two properties opposite to the new hotel development,” Alu said.

“The error, if that is the case, must be corrected as a matter of urgency before any further development progresses.”

Alu issued warning notices to the developers to keep clear of the drainage reserve when construction began.

He said the warnings were never heeded as the developer’s title included the drainage reserve as part of the land to be developed.

He said with that authority, the developer proceeded with construction and in the process blocked off the open line drainage and diverted it onto Wards Road.

He said a cadastral map showing the locality clearly showed the drainage reserve along Wards Road which collected all the water from the Hohola catchment and channels through to the Boroko drain near the Courts round about.

This facility, according to Alu, was “the backbone of Hohola and parts of Tokarara”.

A concerned city manager fears that if the blockage continues, it will threaten the Hohola suburb and the Wards Road structure in terms of flooding and damage to the road.

A hydrology report on the situation confirmed the fears of the city manager as improvements on site takes place.

The report highlights the improvements planned for the current stormwater drain which is established to be insufficient to take the flow requirement.

“It is advised that headwater effects at the culvert will cause large amounts of water to discharge onto Wards Road during major storm events, with the probability of exceedance (overtopping) being 50 per cent per year,” Alu said.

