NCDC should take over transport system

I WISH to say something here regarding the public transport system in our nation’s capital.

As a regular traveler to our city, I travel in PMV buses.

I have observed and many times get frustrated over the following:

Buses not completing the route;

charging high fares for short distance;

no comfort with some seats falling off, especially in the middle row;

interior of the buses is filthy and smelly;

no control over smokers; and,

Bush knives are tucked under or on the seat which the bus crew sits. I witnessed once, how a crew pulled out the knife from under his seat, and landed it on a passenger’s hand.

The driver took off immediately after that at the 3-Mile Hospital bus stop.

Police were in time, picked the passenger up and chased the PMV.

I want to say that private PMV buses provide a very bad service and are unprofessional.

National Capital District Commission must take over the public transport system.

The NCDC will provide a better service.

Frustrated traveler

