NCDC Urban youth recruitment begins

By NAOMI WASE

THE Urban Youth Employment Project (UYEP) for the National Capital District Commission has started its recruitment in the Hohola area last Friday.

Community Mobilisation Team Leader for Hohola Robert Mokono told The National that they will recruit 240 youths in the Hohola area in this intake.

Mokono said this is the first step where the youths will be interviewed and scanned to see if they are eligible to be in the project.

“We got 70 youths last Friday, 70 today (yesterday) and tomorrow (today) we will get another 100 to make it 240,” Mokono said.

He said they will then be grouped into different categories according to what work they want to do.

“If they want to do administration work they will be sent to IEA (International Education Agency) and if they want trades work they will be sent to Port Moresby Technical School,” Mokono said.

He said after studying for 6 months or so, they will do on job training with organizations, companies or Government departments and agencies.

“The companies or departments can take them as permanent or casual employee if they do well in the job training,” Mokono said.

He said he was one of the youths who joined the project in 2011 and now he is working for the project as a Community Mobilisation Team Leader.

“I am thankful to NCD (National Capital District) Governor Powes Parkop and the project team for giving us (youths) a second chance,” Mokono said.

UYEP is World Bank funded implemented by NCDC to provide youths with opportunties.

Like this: Like Loading...