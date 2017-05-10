NCSL to consider opening up to non-Nasfund members

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited plans to change its constitution to open up membership to non-Nasfund members.

NCSL’s general manager Vari Lahui said it was one of the topics discussed during the second annual general meeting in Port Moresby yesterday.

Lahui said the current constitution limited the society’s ability to expand its membership. It does not align with the intentions of the revised Savings and Loans Act which now allows multiple memberships between societies as part of promoting membership growth.

“We are proposing the change in the NCSL constitution to allow us to go outside the Nasfund membership base to grow the NCSL membership so that it is opened to everyone including those in the public service,” he said.

Lahui said the revised Act which was passed by Parliament in 2015 had been gazetted but not in operation yet. They are still waiting for an update from the Bank of PNG Governor Loi Bakani on when the new legislationb can be used.

NCSL board chairman Ian Tarutia said the revised legislation would give non-Nasfund members the chance to be part of the society.

NCSL began with 9,000 members and K9 million in 2003.

