NCSL continues to develop employees

THE Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loans Society Limited continues to develop its staff to ensure they provide efficient services to its members.

Five officers from different divisions attended a week-long training to enhance their knowledge on how savings and loan societies operate.

Madang branch client services officer Geraldine Lokain said the training helped her understand how the society could ensure members were satisfied with products and services offered.

“Attending this training has enhanced my knowledge of how savings and loan societies operate and I can make sure members are well served and satisfied with the products and services NCSL offers,” Lokain said.

Banking and receipting officer Alice Moi said the training helped her understand better the importance of the different day to day roles in the society to ensure members were assisted financially and the growth of the society sustained.

“Such trainings equip the staff to perform their roles effectively guided by the policies put in place,” Moi said.

Human resource manageress Darusilla Musi said the trainings were essential to enhance employees’ understanding and help them produce the best service to members.

