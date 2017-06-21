NCSL donates books for children’s library

NASFUND Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited (NCSL) has donated over 200 educational books to help the Kirakira village in the National Capital District establish a children’s library.

NCSL’s corporate social responsibility committee Michael Douglas said the donation was one of the society’s social responsibility activities to support local communities.

“We believe the assistance from the society through book donations will go a long way in helping these children,” he said.

Douglas said during the event that it was NCSL’s objective to show support and kindness by funding community activities that often missed out in funding opportunities.

He said the donation was aimed at developing people, especially the young generation to grow up with determination and be good citizens.

The president of the Koita Magi Women’s Association ,Udia Geita, said the donation was the first of such assistance to them.

“We are grateful to NCSL for being the first company to respond to our invitation to donate books.

“This will go a long way in helping them to read and write at an early stage,.”

She said the book donation would help build and promote childhood learning at their homes and communities before the children attended school.

She said it was important that children were taught how to read and write at an early age so that they can gain confidence at school.

She added that the children were always speaking their native language and that did not help prepare well for reading and writing in school.

“Providing books for them would put them in a better position to understand and speak the English language fluently as they grow,” she said.

