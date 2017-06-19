NCSL employers urged to use online portal

THE NASFUND Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited (NCSL) has urged employers to use the employer online portal for a faster more convenient service.

To access the employer online portal, NCSL will register the employer to give access with the login credentials.

Banking and Receipting Officer Olive Maurice said employers were encouraged to use the employer online portal to endorse applications and also to upload contribution schedules and authorise loan deductions.

“Currently, there are 1870 employers registered under NCSL,” Maurice said.

Like this: Like Loading...