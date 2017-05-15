NCSL loan banking made easier

NASFUND Savings and Loan Society contributors can access loans faster using the new mobile banking system, general manager Vari Lahui says.

He said in a statement that the new banking system which the society commissioned on Nov 1 last year, would allow members to apply for loan using SMS banking.

“This SMS banking offering, available only on Bmobile Vodafone, is based on automated loan appraisals and decisions by the new SaveLoanSmart system allows loan applications from members to be approved within an hour,” Lahui said.

He said NCSL members could apply for 1:1 ratio.

And once their employers authorised the additional payroll deduction, the funds would be ready for disbursement under the normal banking times and processes.

“No manual assistance is needed from our loan officers,” he said.

