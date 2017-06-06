NCSL members continue to benefit from Nascare insurance

Medical and life insurance product Nascare continues to offer insurance cover plans to Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited members nationwide.

Nascare officer Melissa Brabar, was asked to accompany the International Education Agency (IEA) human resource team to Lae to conduct Nascare awareness presentation and its benefits for the information of insured teachers.

“It is better to keep members informed of the changes under the Nascare insurance product so insured members are aware of the various cover plans under the new insurer Capital Life, and AON acting as a broker,” Brabar said.

“Through awareness, members will understand the type of benefits they have, the limits and the processes of lodging their medical claims as well.”

Brabar addressed 30 teachers.

IEA has 19 schools in the country and had registered 415 of its staff under the Nascare medical and life insurance scheme in January.

Brabar said questions were raised on how members could lodge their claim forms and what was excluded under the medical and life cover.

“Teachers were pleased with Nascare’s medical offer which allows Nascare members to access medical services at the Lae International Hospital which opens 24 hours,” Brabar said.

