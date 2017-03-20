NCSL opens branch in Lae

THE NASFUND Contributors Savings and Loan Limited has opened a branch in Lae, separate from the Nasfund office.

NCSL was established in 2003 and had been working under Nasfund with more than 60 offices and 19 point branches in the provinces.

The Nasfund house in top town was opened on Friday by the NCSL general manager Vari Lahui and Lae MP Louzaya Kouza.

“We have a total membership of 56,000 in Lae and Port Moresby alone and 150,000 in the country.”

The new office includes client service counters and a 20-member sitting capacity.

NCSL operates under the same membership as Nasfund dealing with short term savings and loans.

The new office in Lae has four staff members and encourages multiple membership that is opened to farmers, landowners and public servants. Kouza said Papua New Guineans had to develop a saving culture that would show them the importance of saving money.

Saving money has its benefits.

