NCSL plans for members to join its board

THE Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited is working on a plan to see contributing members become part of its board of directors.

NCSL’s board chairman Ian Tarutia told members, in response to questions raised on the board’s composition and succession planning of the society, that long serving directors needed to be changed.

“To have people serving the directors’ positions in the board for a long time is not conducive and healthy for an organisation like the NCSL,” he said.

Tarutia said under the prudential standards issued by the Bank of PNG, entities such as the NCSL, banks, insurance and superannuation companies must have a succession planning for key decision making and the selection of the board.

“So our board is working on a plan to put in place a succession planning that will see a transition from long-serving directors to have them replaced,” he said.

Tarutia said the plan would see an orderly transition when they complied with the new legislation.

It would mean members such as himself would need to be replaced.

