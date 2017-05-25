NCSL promoting Nascare insurance

THE Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loans Society (NCSL) conducts financial awareness to inform people about the savings and products it offers.

NCSL’s client service officer Geraldine Lokain, last week conducted an awareness on the Nascare insurance product for Voluntary Services Overseas officers in Madang.

“Nascare is a medical and life insurance cover for NCSL members,” she said.

“It provides medical, dental, optical and pharmaceutical, hospital and death benefit for insured members, their spouses, children and natural parents.”

AON Risk Services (PNG) Limited and Capital Life Insurance cover medical and life insurance for society members.

According to the NCSL brochure, Nascare is available only to members who must complete medical and life proposal forms and get registered to benefit from the product.

The premium are based on the three plans: Single Plan for K750, Couple Plan for K850 and Family Plan for K950.

“Financial awareness is a good way of keeping members informed on the savings and product offers of the society,” she said.

They carried out a number of awareness presentations at various business locations nationwide.

“Awareness sessions are helpful and also gives members the opportunity to ask more questions and get to know NCSL better,” Lokain said.

