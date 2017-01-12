NCSL savings interest to increase

MORE than 84,000 members of the NASFUND Savings and Loans Society will have interest on their savings accounts increased, according to a statement.

The society said effective Jan 1 this year, the NCSL would have increased the annual interest rate paid on members’ savings accounts from 1.2 per cent per annum to 3 per cent per annum.

The interest will be paid to the members on a monthly basis.

General manager Vari Lahui said this would mean that NCSL members would be receiving higher interest income on their savings every month.

This will be topped up at the end of each financial year once NCSL’s financial statements are finalised.

“This is a change from the previous years where NCSL only paid interest to its members at the end of each financial year.

“The increased savings interest payments will commence this month and this also means that members who exit the society before the declaration of the year-end audited financial statements do not miss out on interest payments on their savings.

“NCSL will regularly review its interest rates and make changes where necessary to ensure that members get the best possible return on their savings.

“Over the past few years the society has paid an average of 5.5 per cent in annual interest to members and is confident of maintaining this.”

He said there were other initiatives under consideration which would be announced to members in due course.

“We encourage all NASFUND contributors to become members of NCSL to enjoy these products and services as well as the higher returns on their savings,” he said.

