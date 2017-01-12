NDB advised not to depend on government grants

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE National Development Bank should not depend on Government grants, according to economist Paul Barker.

Barker, the Institute of National Affairs executive director, said although it was a development bank, it should not always depend on Government to keep up with its operations.

“They (NDB) will be hard pressed to introduce new activities, although, as a lending bank, albeit a development bank, they’re not meant to be entirely dependent upon the Government’s grant funding to sustain their lending portfolio,” he said.

“They also lend based upon ongoing repayments, which should allow a growing portfolio over time if the bank’s operating costs are kept down and that they don’t have too many loan defaults.

“Unlike a true commercial bank that takes deposits and lends out based on these, the NDB is essentially dependent upon its Government grants and repayments, which could well be coming behind schedule under the current tight economic and business conditions.

“So over the year, there probably won’t be new products. And it will a case of concentrating on the quality of the portfolio, both new lending and recovery.”

Barker noted that NDB had a good increase last year from the 2015 budget. But he noted that the bank had a big cut to its allocation for this year.

He said virtually all Government agencies had cuts in 2017. NDB’s allocation was cut from K61.5 million to K35 million.

“That’s certainly a big cut. And it includes a cut from K35 million to K30 million for agriculture and SME (small to medium enterprises) services,” Barker said.

“There was also a slight cut in the allocation for the People’s MicroBank from K6.5 million to K6 million.”

Like this: Like Loading...