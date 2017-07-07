NDB calls for better funding for SMEs

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE National Development Bank needs to receive the K100 million it has been requesting from the government to properly implement its small to medium enterprise (SME) initiatives.

Bank managing director Moses Liu said implementing the SME policy (2016-2030) policy would be challenging under the current level of government funding.

The bank was allocated K30mil for SME in the 2017 budget.

Liu said during the bank’s 50th anniversary celebration in Port Moresby yesterday the demand for SME loans was increasing.

“In the past four to five years, the demand for loans has grown by 20 per cent as a result of SME,” Liu said.

“Lack of adequate capitalisation by the government is making implementation of the SME policy very challenging under the current funding arrangement.”

He said after that 50 years of operation, the bank was pursuing the same objectives to:

empower and create wealth for the people by providing innovative, affordable and demand-driven products and services;

facilitate the growth of the local small to medium enterprise sector by providing affordable credit to start and/or grow their businesses;

promote financial inclusion among our people by providing low costs savings accounts to mobilise capital to secure a financial future; and,

Provide business incubation services to our people to integrate the informal micro businesses sector into the formal economy.

The bank’s recent achievements include:

The bank’s recent achievements include: The rehabilitation and restructure of the bank for growth;

the hosting of two indigenous business summits – Kokopo in 2011 and in Madang 2013; and,

Lent close to K600 million to SME operators in the past 10 years.

Liu said the way forward in the next 50 years was to focus on the growth and sustainability of the bank.

The short-term strategy is to commercialise the bank, with the support of the government.

“In the next 50 years, the board, management and staff will do our utmost best to deliver a commercial bank for the people of this nation that will empower them to realise their aspirations,” he said.

