NDB to be a commercial bank

THE National Development Bank is expected to become a commercial bank in two years’ time, says managing director Moses Liu.

He said during the 2017 dedication service yesterday for the bank and its employees proposals were currently before the Government and stakeholders for review.

“NDB has a challenging growth strategy for the medium-term to become more profitable and operate in a more sustainable way,” Liu said.

Meanwhile, he said they were working to upgrade the bank’s facilities around the country as part of their key operational plan.

They have started the construction of the People’s Micro Bank branches in Tari and Kundiawa. But they could not do so in other places such as Mendi last year because of financial constraints.

“We have rolled out the business incubation centres to Lae and Mt Hagen,” Liu said.

“We have also rolled out electronic banking in the country. We commenced the process last year.”

He also said the bank would continue to lend at a rate of 6.5 per cent until such time when the rates were fixed by the Government.

“NDB will continue to deliver excellence in customer service in 2017 based on the progress it had achieved in the past seven years.”

He said their net assets had grown from K150 million to K550 million over the years.

