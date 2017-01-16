NDB Investments to open Street Pasin SME centre

THE National Development Bank Investments Limited will open the Stret Pasin SME incubation centre in Goroka, Eastern Highlands.

Chief executive Des Yaninen said the centre at Edward Street was a smaller operation to its Port Moresby counterpart at Kunai Street in Hohola expected to open next month.

The centre caters for businesses who are finding it difficult to secure affordable office spaces in the urban centres.

Goroka’s centre has seven shops with floor spaces ranging from 30 to 700 metres square. The monthly rental is between K1700 and K9000.

Features include toilets, standby generator, 24-hour security and parking space.

The NDBI is pre-leasing this centre for businesses in Goroka.

The Port Moresby centre is preparing to open its doors to the public with different businesses in the premises plus SMEs who began their application process last year.

SMEs already make a major contribution to national output, accounting for 200,000 jobs and an estimated 10 per cent of GDP, though these figures are likely much higher if the informal sector is taken into account. Longer term, the government aims to increase the sector’s share of GDP to 50 per cent.

Integrating smaller businesses into the economy is the key to reducing PNG’s reliance on mining and energy, according to Richard Maru, Minister for Trade, Commerce and Industry.

“We cannot continue to rely on the extractive industry… and that’s why we have created this master plan to guide the SMEs towards the national objectives that we aspire to achieve in the next 14 years for our country.”

