NDB scheme helps meals-on-wheels business

By Memo Hauke

MARGARET Haro has begun her business serving customers on her meals-on-wheels cart in Port Moresby – and business is booming.

She is based across the road from the Fincorp Building in Waigani after receiving her license from the National Capital District Commission office last Friday.

Her daughter-in-law Lorraine said their customers were mainly people working in government and company offices, including Parliament and the courts.

“I am helping my mother-in-law because we need to get money to repay the loan we got to have this cart,” she said.

The project comes under National Development Bank Investment Stret Pasin business scheme to address the problem food vendors face regarding venues to operate from.

“Since starting on Monday, we have seen a quite number of customers flooding in. We also provide a place for them to sit and eat properly,” she said.

Customers include those walking in and out the Waigani court house and Parliament.

“There is no shop around that area and people finds ways to sell their products to serve the people there,” Lorraine said.

She estimates that more than 500 people pass through the area every day to go to offices.

“This little food stall makes sure it prepares the right meal for the right price so people can enjoy each day. The prices range from K1 to K9,” she said.

NDBI chief executive officer Des Yaninen said the carts had a fully-kitted kitchen which could be towed around.

