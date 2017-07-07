NDoH must settle Niblett’s entitlement

I WRITE once again to this column to express my sorrow for the now deceased, late Dr John Niblett who has just passed away at the very hospital he served for about 20 years with dedication – Angau Memorial Hospital”.

I wrote sometime last year expressing my frustration to the health department especially the health secretary Pascoe Kase regarding the non-re-newel of his contract as an oncologist to the cancer treatment department with Angau Hospital here in Lae.

Now this dedicated foreign expert doctor has passed on and I read with much sadness about how his wife (Andrea) has described the way the health department has treated them after all this year of service and saving thousands of life thru cancer treatment, etc.

I support our Morobe governor (Kelly Naru’s) demand that the health department settle his entitlements.

A person in a right state of mind within the Health department would do this as a final goodbye gesture on behalf of all the Papua New Guineans and especially the patients he has treated and saved while serving in PNG especially at Angau Memorial hospital.

Chillie Peps

Lae

Morobe Province

