N’Dranou takes over from Turi

FORMER Bomana police college commandant Perou N’Dranou took office as the new National Capital District metropolitan superintendent yesterday.

“I will continue to pursue what the outgoing metropolitan superintendent, Benjamin Turi, started,” N’Dranou said.

“We have a lot of issues in the stations and it is up to us now to make a difference.

“So I came up with my own assessment.”

Turi is being transferred to Highlands Eastern End as police commander.

N’Dranou said one of his main tasks would be restore public confidence in the force.

N’Dranou said he had drafted some strategies to implement which were awaiting NCD and Central commander Donald Yamasombi’s approval.

He will then discuss them with police station commanders throughout the city.

“The NCD metropolitan command will also take steps to improve on other areas that will contribute to achieving the strategy,” N’Dranou said.

He said those areas included improving the working relationship among police officers and their superiors.

N’Dranou said the first action he had taken was the disbanding of the beat patrol unit and training its members for redeployment elsewhere later.

N’Dranou instructed all NCD police officers against wearing field uniforms.

Like this: Like Loading...