N’Drasal clarifies exam cheating reports

EASTERN Highlands police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal yesterday apologised for misguided information given to the media regarding the circulation of fake Grade 12 examination papers in Eastern Highlands secondary schools.

He said the speculation of fake answer sheets was an isolated incident that occurred at Lufa Secondary School where a Southern Highlander and a teacher in the school were trying to sell fake answer sheets to students.

“When police intervened at the school, the teacher escaped and the Southern Highlander was apprehended and locked up at the police cell but when no formal complaint was lodged with the police, he was released,” N’Drasal said.

N’Drasal said referring to cheating at Asaroka Secondary School, when he was on his way to the school, some students (boys) were drunk and walking on the road.

They allegedly told him that they fought with other students who lied to them about answers in the leaked answer sheets not being correct.

He said what was reported in the media was not correct as there were no selling of fake answer sheets and cheating at Asaroka Secondary.

“I apologise for the misreporting in the media, I was not talking about Asaroka Secondary but I was talking about Lufa Secondary School where a teacher and a Southern Highlander were trying to sell fake answer sheets to Grade 10 students,” N’Drasal told the administration and management of Asaroka Secondary School.

Principal of Asaroka, Peter Hasu, board of governors Chairman Ekime Gorosahu, Education director Robert Kokao, examination supervisor Felix Dennis, Evangelical Lutheran Church Goroka District Bishop Rev John Noibano and deputy head teacher (academic) Martin Akiro met with N’Drasal to iron out the issue of Asaroka Secondary School allegedly involved in the selling of fake Grade 12 examination answer sheets.

Hasu said every school were warned about cheating and they further warned their students that any cheating would result in no certification and teachers disciplined.

“I deny reports of cheating or rampage at the school, there was never any incident of cheating or rampage in the school,” Hasu said.

Chairman Gorosahu said Grade 12 pupils’ parents were concerned that since report of cheating at Asaroka Secondary School appeared in the media, they feared that their children would not be selected for tertiary institutions.

He wanted the misreporting to be corrected to restore credibility to the examination papers in Asaroka Secondary.

Akiro said they adopted a zero tolerance on cheating.

All examinations are done under close supervision and there was no cheating.

Kokao said examination papers were printed and packed in Australia and papers were delivered to the school on a daily basis.

“There was no chance to leak answers and question papers to the public,” Kokao said.

Related