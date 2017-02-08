N’Drasal launches pre-election awareness

POLICE in Eastern Highlands have launched a pre-election awareness campaign to target every community in the eight districts of the province.

Eastern Highlands police commander Chief Supt Alex N’Drasal launched the awareness campaign in Goroka last week.

He said it was very important that they conveyed messages to ensure a free, fair and transparent election in communities.

“This awareness will inform the people of their constitutional rights. They must feel free to vote for their leaders.”

N’Drasal pointed out that the people should not be suppressed, intimidated and deprived of their constitutional rights to vote in the election.

“Rural police station commanders in each districts will be taking the responsibility of managing the awareness campaign in their respective districts,” he said.

He said the pre-election awareness and other related activities leading to the coming general election also involved public servants, community leaders, church leaders and stakeholders in each district and ward.

N’Drasal said they would use resources like the new vehicles presented to them by Governor Julie Soso and the recently renovated Goroka police station to conduct the pre-election awareness.

“Awareness will be focused on intimidation, suppression, bribery, double voting, grabbing ballot papers and ballot boxes and voting at gazetted venues,” he said.

