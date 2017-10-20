NEC approves 5yr extension for registration of land groups

THE National Executive Council (NEC) has approved a five-year extension for the registration of Integrated Land Groups(ILGs).

Lands and Physical Planning Minister Justin Tkatchenko told The National that it would be welcomed by the business community, especially in the agriculture sector, resources sectors and industries.

The extension is expected to give time to landowners to clearly identify their land.

The deadline lapsed in February.

“NEC has approved for the five-year extension for the ILGs to be identified and certified as requested by the industry and business houses, especially the New Britain Oil Palm, Mineral Resources Development Corporation, Oil Search and the big companies that deal with landowners in their developments and activities,” he said.

“Whether it’s agriculture, mining or development, whatever the area is, the ILGs can now be properly and correctly identified.”

Tkatchenko said a lot of ILGs had still not been clearly identified when the deadline lapsed eight months ago.

“Customary landowners and ownership of this ILGs have not been properly identified,” he said.

“So there was a request for the business side of things and for our big corporate companies that deal with customary land and landowners in our country.”

Tkatchenko said it was part of the 100-day plan that Treasurer and Deputy Prime Minister Charles Abel had put forward.

