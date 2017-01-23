NEC approves national education’s priority tasks

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THE National Education plan containing 61 priority task has been approved by the National Executive Council, Education Minister Nick Kuman says.

He said this would see 13 years of education and would be implemented in 2018.

He highlighted as one of the government’s achievements in education since 2012.

Last year, during the swearing in of the National Education board he said: “In this plan I am delighted to announce the beginning of a well overdue initiative of 13 years of universal education for all students.

“This is a very exciting phase of development for our education system and building on the success of universal basic education strategies.

“It will see PNG leading the way towards achieving the Global 2030 goals of education. Every child in this country has the right to a relevant and quality education. This plan will lead the way.

“Under the universal education policy, every child will have quality education, teacher’s qualifications upgraded and a national curriculum framework guiding 13 years of education.

“There will be quality standards in place for learning, schools, teachers and principals. We must make sure those standards are met and upheld across the country. I make a special mention that the school registration policy which I approved this year, must be strictly complied to ensure we have quality teachers produced by quality teacher training colleges.

“I will be calling on your support in the implementation of this new school structure – the 7-4-2 school structure (seven years of primary, four years of junior high school and two years of senior high school) too.”

