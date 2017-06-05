NEC to award contract to supply medicines

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE National Executive Council (NEC) will decide soon on the awarding of a three-year agreement to a contractor to supply medical drugs to the Health Department.

Deputy Health Secretary Dr Paison Dakulala (pictured) said they had completed the technical evaluations and submitted the report to the NEC.

“We know the urgency and we have facilitated the process to get this done as soon as possible,” he said.

“So once they (NEC) make the final decision, we will know who it is going to be and try to procure and get those mechanism activated.

“It’s not an easy process. We need to get it right.

“We need to get the best people to do that.

“I think that means a lot of scrutiny,” he said.

Dakulala said health centres in Papua New Guinea needed prudent managers on the ground to ensure the right information of medicine or drug shortage reached the department on time so they could address the issue promptly.

Like this: Like Loading...