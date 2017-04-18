NEC gives green light for K500mil Enga Hospital

By GIDEON LAPAN

THE National Executive Council (NEC) has given its final go-ahead for the establishment the multi-million Enga Hospital, according to Governor Sir Peter Ipatas.

Last week, Sir Peter addressed representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and a huge crowd at the Wabag Primary School witnessed the opening of educational office buildings. The WHO team was there to announce the donation of a new tuberculosis machine.

The new hospital is expected to cost the Government more than K500 million through a concessional loan arrangement with Exim Bank of China.

This follows Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch’s assurance to Sir Peter in parliament earlier this year that the construction work of the world-class referral hospital would get off the ground this year.

This is similar to the construction of a new hospital in East Sepik.

“Since independence, Enga has never had a provincial hospital,” Sir Peter said.

“Last week, the NEC made the final approval to give the go-ahead for the government of Papua New Guinea and Exim Bank of China to start work at our hospital. This hospital will cost more than K400 million, it will be the most modern hospital in Papua New Guinea.

“So people of Enga, your God is helping you, think about that.”

Sir Peter said without losing focus on education, Enga was looking at health.

“Now that we are focusing on health, we mean business,” the governor said.

“We thank the Department of Health, the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

“We have plenty of donors coming to Enga to help us.

“In education and health, I want the people of Enga to know that the province’s long-term vision has been and will be to make Enga the hub of education and health in the country.”

