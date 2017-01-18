Need for affordable housing vital: Report

THERE is a need for the Government to introduce several affordable housing schemes in the country, a report says.

A report by the Papua New Guinea National Research Institute on the country’s readiness to affordable housing in light of the affordable housing schemes initiated by the Government highlighted that private developers should focus on building houses only.

“Government agencies in charge of housing should focus on providing a facilitating role in providing trunk infrastructure, monitoring the quality of houses and developing housing policies to move the country forward in terms of providing affordable housing,” it said.

“It is important for the Papua New Guinea government to streamline the roles of its housing agencies and private developers in the provision of housing and for each party to stick to their roles.”

The report said more houses for rentals were needed in Port Moresby than home ownership which the Government current housing scheme was targeting in the first home ownership scheme (FHOS).

“The affordable housing programme (FHOS) focused primarily on home ownership. However, some people, especially from low-income households, may not have the capacity to pay the initial deposit (10 per cent of the loan amount) required to access a housing loan.

“Furthermore, house prices, coupled with the interest rate of the loan (minimum of 4 per cent), are expensive.”

Like this: Like Loading...