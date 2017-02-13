I need answers Mr Stephens

Your editorial comment on Tuesday (Feb 7) with regards to Transparency International PNG chairman Lawrence Stephens’ concerns on the sacking of nine employees of the Defence Department prompts me to write this letter.

I am one of those who was removed from my employment with NCDC for blowing the whistle to expose corrupt practices.

I was charged and suspended.

My position was advertised and someone recruited without conclusively addressing my case by passing disciplinary process in place,

I was tasked to perform a support function until found unattached.

I was then advised to go on retrenchment which I have rejected.

I would greatly appreciate it if you can kindly send me Mr Stephens email address so i could communicate with him on my matter for his information.

Perry Efelo, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...