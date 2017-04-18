We need to celebrate Easter’s true meaning

I write to express how many people celebrate Easter in a wrong and unchristian way in PNG.

Many people these days do so having a good time drinking, dancing and so forth and having a good time from lent to Good Friday, which is wrong.

In a proper Christian sense, this is the period when our Lord lived through a hard and painful period, eventually dying on a cross for sins 2000 years ago all for our sake in order to give us a chance of entering eternal life and attaining forever happiness in God’s kingdom of heaven.

Imagine what would have happened if God The Father did not send to our world his only son Jesus Christ to suffer, sacrifice and die on a cross for us so that we have a chance to go to heaven.

If Jesus did not come to save us, it is most probable that we all sinners would have being destined to hell unless each one of us is prepared to die on our own cross to save ourselves a place in heaven.

We, therefore, must respect the painful period Jesus went through for our sake. We must be thankful that Jesus accepted his father’s will lovingly to die on the cross.

We must say sorry to Jesus and his father the almighty God and importantly we must show rightful Christian respect in future Easter lenten and Holy week periods.

K.P.Eddy

Boroko, NCD

Like this: Like Loading...