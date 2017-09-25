Need to check truck drivers
I WRITE to support the comment regarding the state of the roads in Lae (The National, Sept 21).
I have not seen officials from Morobe land transport set up road checks in almost a year.
I have seen road checks being done on PMVs along the Markam Bridge and 11-Mile where the HBS area is.
Traffic officials are only interested in checking and booking PMVs.
I don ‘t see cargo trucks booked.
These big semi-trailer trucks and twin-steer cargo trucks using the Highlands Highway have been a major contributor to road accidents in the area, and that is probably because they don’t have good defensive driving skills.
I want the Land Transport to start employing grade 12 students from our secondary schools in Lae to replace those recycled officers with pot bellies who work on a ‘who you know’ basis.
Let’s also check that all truck drivers have a valid driving licence.
Over to you MLTB executives.
Chillie Peps
Lae
Morobe Province