Need to check truck drivers

I WRITE to support the comment regarding the state of the roads in Lae (The National, Sept 21).

I have not seen officials from Morobe land transport set up road checks in almost a year.

I have seen road checks being done on PMVs along the Markam Bridge and 11-Mile where the HBS area is.

Traffic officials are only interested in checking and booking PMVs.

I don ‘t see cargo trucks booked.

These big semi-trailer trucks and twin-steer cargo trucks using the Highlands Highway have been a major contributor to road accidents in the area, and that is probably because they don’t have good defensive driving skills.

I want the Land Transport to start employing grade 12 students from our secondary schools in Lae to replace those recycled officers with pot bellies who work on a ‘who you know’ basis.

Let’s also check that all truck drivers have a valid driving licence.

Over to you MLTB executives.

Chillie Peps

Lae

Morobe Province

