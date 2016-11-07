Need for greater community policing: Luan

The outgoing commander of Lae’s China Town police station Sgt James Luan says there is need for greater community policing in order to address law and order problems in the city.

Luan, who had served the China Town community as police station commander for the last three years, said police needed to engage more with community leaders to jointly address law and order problems.

This was his message last Friday when attending a ceremony where members of the Butibam community presented him with a pig to farewell him.

Luan has been promoted to the Lae Central police station where he will be the second-in-charge of operations.

“There are many areas in policing that need to be improved but one of the important areas is our working relationship with the community,” he said.

“China Town covers a big area so community help becomes important.

“We need to establish good networks with the community and there needs to be some understanding between police and community leaders,” he said.

“Police lack manpower and vehicles so community partnership can effectively help us prevent crime and other law and order problems.”

Luan appealed to members of the community to cooperate and work closely with police to address law and order problems.

Luan said the China Town police station looked after a big area and with scare resources police had to attend to serious crimes like armed robbery, murder, violence, rape and ethnic clashes in the Back Road, Second Seven, Bumayong, Hunta, Malahang and Bumbu Compound areas.

