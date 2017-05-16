We need a leader who knows us by name

CHIMBU Governor should not come for campaign in Chuave.

The so called lime stone project

you initiated in Chuave is waste of money misused of funds and avail nothing.

We now want to elect a leader who cares for the sheep and know them by name, genuine God fearing and people loving leader who will not turn their back to see children crying and walk past.

Now is time to elect a selfless, God fearing, people loving leader who will pause and reason out with the people on what, how, why and where.

The huge tree planted by the Chuave people to rest under its shade has not produced the expected shade, so we have sharpen the axe to hew down and replant

another genuine tree that can produce the expected shade for the Chuave people and the people of Chimbu.

Castro Koiwa

MorryKewai nem

Lae

