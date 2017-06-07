We need leaders who can bring change

I ATTENDED a rally for the candidate Joel Eremugo and was happy with all the policies in which he stands on.

One important part of his speech that touched many was making Moresby North East a model electorate for all other electorates in the country.

It’s not easy to make such a bold speech which may sound easy to others and hard to others.

It takes a hardworking and honest leader to accomplish such a goal in a given term.

Moresby North East is one of the largest electorates in PNG and we need leaders who can bring real changes.

Erima swamp side Mero

Moresby North East for Eremugo

