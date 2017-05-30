Need to lift standard of rugby in EHP

GOROKA Lahanis Rugby team is a pride of the people of Eastern Highlands but the heart of giving support is not there with the Provincial Government.

The Lahanis team is now not performing to the expectations of the rugby league followers of the province.

Something needs to be done to bring back the standard of rugby league playing in Eastern Highlands.

Maybe it’s the style of management that is affecting the Bintangor Goroka Lahanis performance.

The team needs morale boosting and financial supports where necessary to instil the confidence lost back into rugby league in the province.

Yorine Inove

Madang

