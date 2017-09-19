Need for motorcade equipment singled out

PoRT Moresby traffic police are building up capacity while waiting for the arrival of motorbikes for escorts in next year’s Apec leaders’ summit, according to the director of traffic operations.

Addressing the Transport Sector Working Group in Port Moresby yesterday on preparations for the summit, acting Chief Supt Joseph Joe, said while traffic police were pursuing capacity development, there was a need for motorcade equipment.

“After motorcade training, trainees need motorcade equipment such as bikes and other resources to have them equipped and maintain their practical familiarity with the skills they obtained.”

Joe said police were attending meetings with the Transport Sector Working Group and continued to address the issue of graduate motorists who still did not have access to motorcycles and other necessary resources.

“It would be irresponsible to purchase motorcycles one or two months before the world leaders meeting and expect motorcade riders to perform at an expert level,” Joe said.

“That would be too late, but then again that depends on funding because at the moment, it is understandable that the country is also facing an economic calamity, however the sooner the better.”

Meanwhile, the fourth batch of motorcade trainees started training yesterday.

“We will still assist in terms of capacity building for police especially in motorcades, while waiting for resources to be provided by the Apec authorities.”

Joe said it would cost a lot of money in terms of purchasing all these equipment but if people were trained and not equipped with the resources they needed, the training would amount to nothing.

Like this: Like Loading...