We need to be more open to development investors

I REFER to a news item in The National yesterday about the National Research Institute and suggest that it creates an avenue where we can be able to market our services and products when it comes to dealing with land and investors.

There are genuine and like-minded business people who are looking for investors to develop their land.

We are also advocates of poverty elimination but the stakeholders such as Lands Department, Eda Ranu and PNG Power are not customer service friendly.

The heads of these organisations should bring themselves down to the level of those requiring these services so that they will know where the developments needs are and direct their workers to carry out their duties effectively.

These three are among the money-making entities for the Government but their services are very poor which impedes on the much-needed revenue that the government requires so that they can supplement education, health and other non-revenue earning arms of the government.

We can transform our country into a vibrant booming economy.

Investors want to do business here so let’s embrace these opportunities and drive PNG forward.

Jeka, Via email