Need to realign political, govt systems

think Papuans deserve better.

I agree also that all tribes in PNG deserve better.

There is a need now for re-alignment of our political and government systems in fact the entire statecraft needs re-design.

One hundred and eleven (111) MPs out of 800 tribes is only 13 per cent democracy.

We need an 800/800 political representation in Parliament to achieve 100 per cent democracy.

A tribe-base appointment system instead of election system is better and way forth for a Melanesian Black-a-moor nation.

Enough of “white-men” UN ploy.

It has been a 42 years of wasted life, wasted resources and wasted dreams.

Time to change from liberal democracy to social democracy where “equity” for all is the essence and is virtue.

Adopting Federalism under social democracy will allow equity for further devolution of constitutional powers from Waigani to four times State Governments who should host four times separate Parliaments that comprise 200 seats each from tribal-appointed leaders.

Cyril Gare,Via email

Like this: Like Loading...