If need be, use force to evict family

By DOROTHY MARK

THE National Court in Madang has ordered police to use reasonable force to evict a family occupying a government house if it does not vacate the property by Feb 10.

Judges David Cannings made that order – among six others – when he dismissed a case filed by former Madang Urban local level government employer John Sebepmin in 2013 against the LLG.

Sebepmin was employed from 1991 until he resigned in 1997. As a condition of employment, he was provided accommodation by the LLG.

He remained in the house after his resignation. In 2009, the LLG was granted a State lease over the property and asked Sebepmin to move out. But he refused.

In 2013, the district court granted the LLG an eviction order against Sebepmin. But he challenged that order in the National Court. The order was stayed pending the outcome of the national court proceedings.

Sebepmin claimed that when he resigned, he was not paid his final entitlements.

Cannings ruled that Sebepmin had failed to provide sufficient evidence to support his claim that he was not paid his final entitlements and that it was agreed that the property be transferred to him.

He ordered Sebepmin and his family to vacate the government property without any damage done to the property by midday Feb 10.

