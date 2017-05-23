More needs to be done to help islanders

Please let me view my concern on Manam Islanders displacement issue due to volcanic eruptions on their home island.

It is time the Madang Government with the responsible government agencies concerned amicably resolve the Manam Islanders Permanent Relocation exercise.

How can they be seen suffering like that in their very own country?

Some of those people are facing persecutions and deaths at the hands of human folks and natural causes alike.

It is already becoming an internal refugee issue now.

How are the responsible authorities concerned planning to resolve this ever ongoing issue?

The people need proper counselling and permanent relocation to live like any other human folks in this country.

As human beings, they are going through a lot of stress and the futures of their next generations are not promising for them to be at ease.

Yorine Inove

Madang

