More needs to be done in Maprik

IT is a huge relief to note that Maprik Hospital will finally get a facelift.

The hospital serves almost half the population of East Sepik and a fraction from West Sepik.

The funding of K70 million is massive and, therefore, the contractor must be monitored on its progress by the Maprik District Development Authority.

The DDA must ensure that the project is completed on time and within budget as alluded to by CSTB secretary Baraga Naime.

Furthermore, the DDA must ensure that there are no contingencies incurred in by the project.

After completion there must be an independent inspection to ensure the project meets all standard requirements.

Besides this vital project, there is a lot more to be done in Maprik district in terms of capacity building and infrastructure development.

Firstly, the banking system is appalling and it is frustrating to use the rural banking system introduced by Bank South Pacific.

Some years back, the district was well off in terms of banking which had full capacity staff and ATMs.

It is opposite for today where people have to travel all the way to Wewak for banking services which is risky.

Secondly, the proposed upgrading of Hayfield airstrip to cater for third level airlines is long overdue.

When will this much talked about project get off the ground?

It is tiring and time consuming to travel to and from Wewak airport.

The people of Central Sepik deserve this service of comfort to make travel convenient for business purposes and other activities.

This is a challenge to the leaders of the region, Maprik MP and other stakeholders. There shouldn’t be an excuse to lag behind other districts in the province.

Maprik has great potential for development and growth but unfortunately the district is slipping back to the old age and time.

Thirdly, the dilapidated road network needs upgrading. This infrastructure is the lifeline of our people in Maprik and Central Sepik.

Leaders are not smart and wise enough to contemplate the development agendas that would bring about much needed changes to impact peoples’ lives for the better.

Most villagers in the district have excess to existing roads which have been deteriorating due to non-maintenance and upgrading.

District development should be time bound, meaning it has to achieve certain goals and objectives within a given time.

For this case, it should take five to eight years to upgrade and seal all road networks in Maprik with the four LLGs connecting to the main national highway. Rural electrification and water supply should also be running parallel to road network serving the bulk of the district’s population.

Finally, the people of Maprik have the power to choose their destiny and aspirations.

With a visionary leader our people will prosper but with a bad leader they will perish.

Kitz Supaini

Lae