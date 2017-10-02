Netball president calls AGM

IN preparation for its new season, the Public Servants Netball Competition (PSNC) will hold its annual general meeting on Oct 7 at Rita Flynn Indoor Complex.

The meeting will be used to review the last season and prepare for the 2017-2018 season.

PSNC president Mrs Davera Guru urged club representative to attend.

Guru said the meeting would be at 9am at the Rita Flynn complex.

“We had a good last season and the hope is that we can continue to do that this year,” Guru, who is keen to serve a third term as president, said.

Guru said she was looking forward to the challenge to developing the PSNC, and urged club representatives to attend the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...