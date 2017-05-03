Netball starts tiered comp

THE country’s leading netball competition, the Port Moresby Netball Association, has introduced a tiered system for the premier and the Under-21 divisions this year.

The restructure was agreed to by a majority of the clubs during the association’s annual general meeting last month.

The introduction of the changes are to ensure a strong, vibrant competition and to provide a platform to nurture and expand the depth of talent in Port Moresby.

Under the restructure, the premiers will see the top-four teams — Paramana, Mermaids, Telstars and Sparrows — play in tier-1 while the bottom four — Rebels, Mona, Raukele and Veupunama — will play in tier-2.

The same tier system also applies in the U21 division.

With these bold changes, the POMNA executive envision building a stronger base for the talent coming through. Meanwhile, with the growth of the association, POMNA has appealed to interested individuals to join the competition as umpires. Clubs have been asked to source potential candidates from their ranks. Today’s fixtures: T1 6pm Telstars v Sparrows, 7.30pm Paramana v Mermaids; T2 6pm Veupunama v Raukele, 7.30pm Rebels v Mona.

