Nets supplied to combat malaria

THE war on malaria has seen more than 11.5 million mosquito nets distributed throughout the country since 2012, says Rotary Against Malaria representative Tim Freeman.

“We have distributed nine million mosquito nets across the country in both the urban and rural areas, and two million to pregnant women, and school children,” Freeman said during the World Malaria Day celebrations at the Kaugere Four Square Clinic in the Nation’s Capital.

Freeman said that although PNG still accounted for over three-quarters of all malaria cases in the Western Pacific, the country had made significant reductions in malaria statistics.

“In 2009, one in every five people were diagnosed with malaria but recently it has dropped to one in 20.”

Freeman also encouraged people to use mosquito nets.

Deaths from malaria has declined by 70%, says Australia-China-Papua New Guinea Pilot Corporation on Malaria Control Project manager Sarah McCana.

However, she warned that significant challenges still remained.

“Nearly 40 percent of patients who attend a health facility with symptoms of malaria are not properly diagnosed.

“And sometimes malaria drugs are not available for malaria patients.”

McCana said that the trilateral partnership and other partners would continue to work together to eradicate malaria from the country.

Like this: Like Loading...