Never give up dreams: Joses

FREDAH Joses, nominated one of the four youth champions for the Sustainable Development Goals by the United Nations in PNG, has a message for young people.

“Do what you can, no matter how insignificant you may think it is. To anyone facing something tough right now, never give up on your dreams, no matter how difficult or seemingly impossible,” she said.

“Take ownership of whatever you are in, do what you can to address the situation and have faith. As long as you are breathing, you can change.”

Joses, 30, comes from a family of five who had to travel a lot because of her father’s work.

The turning point in her life was when she was 12 and lost her older sister.

“It made me more aware of how short and fragile life is and think about not only where I am heading to in my life but also the legacy I would leave behind,” she said.

In Grade 10 in 2003, she won the PNG Lions International Youth of the Year Quest and attended an international exchange programme in Australia.

She later pursued bachelor in social science programme at the University of PNG.

She started developing skills for development, advocacy, peer training and counselling through engagement with the UPNG adolescent reproductive and sexual health project and the Voice Inc.

She has been focusing on education and health as a peer educator and mentor for about 10 years.

“I have always believed in investment in and development of human resource and the empowerment of people through education,” she said.

“Such volunteer work has given me a great sense of fulfilment. I have seen happiness on people’s faces when I help them find a solution. I witness them changing their life for the better.”

She currently works as the assistant election manager for Morobe with the Electoral Commission.

Outside her work, she continues to serve as a mentor in various youth-related activities and is also involved in a new initiative called “Brain Contain”.

It focuses on a monthly newsletter circulated around schools in Lae to encourage children to become more proactive in their communities with solutions to these issues.

Through her journey to help others fulfil their potential, Fredah has observed that young people have become more confident and purposeful.

“I first equipped myself with relevant skills and knowledge and will continue to do so to serve for them,” she said.

“Change starts within ourselves. And every person has a purpose. I encourage young peers to realise it, act according to the faith you believe in, and work hard.”

