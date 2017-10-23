New affordable smartphones enter PNG market

THE “most affordable” smartphones have entered the Papua New Guinea market with the launching of Mintt Smartphones on Thursday in Port Moresby.

Fone Haus general manager Damian Ames said that Mintt was launched in Papua New Guinea first and would be launched next year in Australia.

“We are launching Mintt Smartphones in the country and it is an awesome and new smartphone that has also been launched in Malaysia and Timor-Leste this week with Australia planned for 2018,” Ames said.

“PNG is the first country in the world for Mintt and is also the first country where the brand ambassadors Justice Crew have also flown in to perform and launch it”.

“It is the most affordable smartphone in the market in terms of the features and the pricing at K399 which is 4G compatible, has a full metal case, fingerprint scanner and glass front.

“We know that people in PNG love their mobile phones and are willing to spend only reasonable amount and Mintt provides for that.

“Mintt offers smartphones that are going for K399 with the same specifications and features as other phones that are at K700 or more in the market right now.

“We are distributing Mintt in PNG and it is only available at Fone Haus for the first two weeks and customers get a free power bank with every purchase and after the first two weeks there will be other distributors nationwide that will be selling Mintt phones”.

Like this: Like Loading...